Pa. First Lady encourages people to turn to art for healing during the pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania First Lady Frances Wolf got together with a group of art experts on Thursday night to talk about using art as a way to heal during the pandemic.

“I’ve come to understand arts during traumatic periods as a way to deal with the trauma, the hard times,” Wolf said.

One of the experts involved in the discussion was Claire de Boer with Center Stage Arts in Health.

“The arts are needed in times when our wellbeing is strained,” de Boer said.

When it comes to dealing with challenges Dr. Girija Kaimal with Drexel’s Arts Research on Chronic Stress explained how art can help people process in ways that other things can’t.

“What the arts do is give us moments of joy, give us moments of playfulness and connection that otherwise are denied and a challenge for those who have been through intense trauma and adversity,” Kaimal said.

Ceasar Westbrook is an artist and teacher, who says it’s been nice seeing people turn to artistic hobbies during the pandemic.

“It’s been good to see that the arts is something that people want to pick up and actually get interested in and really dabble into,” Westbrook said.

Director and photographer Emmai Alaquiva pointed out that many people have been leaning on art more than ever before.

“We need to really understand where would we be in this pandemic if it weren’t for books, if it weren’t for music, if it weren’t for visual arts,” Alaquiva said.

While we have to be apart Ulysses Slaughter with the Chester Made Project says it’s a great time to turn to art.

“This is an opportunity for people to be creative with self-reflection, self-discovery and also an opportunity for people to get to know one another again,” Slaughter said.

The discussion was part of an ongoing art project that the first lady is organizing called ‘One Lens’. If you want to find out more about it you can check here.