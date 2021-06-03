Pa. GOP legislators disagree on possible election audits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — State senators are calling for an audit of the 2020 election results, but other party members disagree with that.

Pa. Sens. Chris Dush and Doug Mastriano, and Rep. Rob Kauffman traveled to Arizona this week to oversee an audit of ballots in the state. While constantly debunked, some GOP members of legislature believe the 2020 election was stolen by Joe Biden and other Democrats.

Those lawmakers also believe there should be a similar audit in Pennsylvania. But one said no.

Pa. Rep. Seth Grove, who chairs the House State Government Committee, tweeted that the House “will not authorize any further funds on any previous election.” Grove says the House is “focused on fixing a broken election law to make it easier to vote and harder to cheat.”

But, another GOP leader said it would be possible. Sen. David Argall said it could be a possibility in June.

There was no county election board, prosecutor, or state official that raised concerns of election fraud in Pa.

Grove and 63 other state lawmakers previously urged members of Congress to block Pa.’s electoral votes from going to Joe Biden, who won the state by more than 80,000 votes.