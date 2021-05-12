Pa. House Democrats promote rescue spending plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania is getting more than $7 billion dollars from the federal government as part of the American rescue plan.

Pennsylvania’s House Democrats are promoting their plan for the money this week.

Harrisburg State Rep. Patty Kim spoke about reserving $170 million in child care for working parents.

“If we’re serious about restoring PA’s economy, then we have to be serious about helping single parents find good daycare options so they can work,” Kim said.

State House Republicans have not come out with a spending plant, saying the US Treasury hasn’t provided guidance on exactly how the money should be spent.