Pa. House Rep. Rob Kauffman calls for forensic audit of state’s 2020 election

(WHTM) — A prominent Pennsylvania House Republican is calling for a forensic audit of the state’s 2020 election after returning from Arizona.

Rob Kauffman of Franklin County chairs the Judiciary Committee. He was in Arizona last week to observe the state’s audit by an outside group called cyber ninjas. He says he was impressed by the process and Pa. should do the same.

“If everything was above board and it was the most ethical and beautiful election in the history of America we will found that out in the forensic audit, I just frankly don’t know what the left is scared of if they won so easily and handily and neatly then just let the forensic audit happen,” Kauffman said.

Kauffman declined to say who paid for the Arizona junket, but did say it was not taxpayers or campaign donors.