Pa. House Republicans pass bills to address botched constitutional amendment

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republicans in the State House are still focused on a botched constitutional amendment that was pulled from the ballot because it wasn’t properly advertised.

In a State Government hearing on Monday, they passed a bill that calls for an investigation into the Department of State’s failure and another bill that would give responsibility for writing and advertising future constitutional amendments to the legislature.

State Representative Russ Diamond (R) of Lebanon County said, “We should absolutely remove any executive branch department or actor from this process so general assembly and people themselves can decide what our fundamental law will be.”

Another bill moved out of committee requiring the Wolf administration to send a detailed accounting of personal protective equipment and vaccines to the legislature.