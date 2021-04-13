Pa. House Speaker in quarantine after COVID-19 exposure

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State House Speaker Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) is in quarantine after being exposed to someone with the virus.

Cutler told abc27 on Tuesday he is not sick, but he’ll work from home for two weeks just in case.

He said he’s gotten used to that during the pandemic.

The House is not in session this week, but Cutler misses the many in-person appearances he usually makes.

“Literally, right now, I was supposed to be touring the Penn State pediatric clinic that’s gonna open here in Lancaster, I appreciate their commitment to the community and the kids but I’ll have to see that at another time,” Cutler said.

Cutler says COVID-19 vaccines are a personal choice but believes they are an important step to getting the economy open again and getting back to normal.