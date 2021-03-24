Pa. lawmaker, local law enforcement push for radar bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Local police cannot use radar in Pennsylvania to pull over drivers, but there’s a push in the state House of Representatives to change that. It has lots of support and one significant roadblock.

“I’ve got little kids and I live in a neighborhood where sometimes people go flying through the neighborhood,” Rep. Greg Rothman (R-Cumberland) said.

State Rep. Rothman wants to slow drivers down by letting local police use radar to snag the lead-footed.

“When you do this, it changes people’s behavior and people will slow down,” Rothman said.

State Police are the only officers allowed to use radar and Pa. is the only state that doesn’t let local towns employ it. Critics fear it would be a money grab for communities that would set speed traps.

“I put in the bill that municipalities can’t use this as a revenue generator. It can’t make up more than 10% of its revenue,” Rothman said.

State Rep. Donna Bullock (D-Philadelphia) chairs the legislative Black Caucus. She says she won’t support radar until parents of color no longer need to give their kids the talk about how to act when pulled over.

“I cannot in good conscience be motivated to give our police officers more tools that can be used for racial profiling that can be used to increase police interaction with drivers on the road,” Bullock said.

Rothman insists that radar is just a tool to help police, who will continue to pull over drivers whether they have it or not. But the Black Caucus will not give a green light.

“I’d rather our police are engaged in more criminal law enforcement, they’re using their time to do that and less around traffic enforcement which seems to create these tense situations between law enforcement and motorists,” Bullock said.

Even if the bill passes, local municipalities must still pass an ordinance before they can use radar.