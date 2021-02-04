Pa. lawmakers working to pass emergency Constitutional amendment for May primary election

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Republicans and Democrats are working to get a Constitutional amendment back on the May ballot.
After the Pennsylvania Department of State made a mistake, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced her resignation. She will resign officially on Friday.
Because the agency failed to post the statute of limitations amendment for the public in time, the amendment giving childhood sexual abuse victims more time to file a civil lawsuit is unable to be passed for at least two more years.
Now, state House lawmakers are working on passing an emergency constitutional amendment that would only need an announcement thirty days before the primary election.
Meaning, Pa. voters could see the emergency amendment on May 18.