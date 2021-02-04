Pa. lawmakers working to pass emergency Constitutional amendment for May primary election

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Republicans and Democrats are working to get a Constitutional amendment back on the May ballot.

After the Pennsylvania Department of State made a mistake, Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar announced her resignation. She will resign officially on Friday.

Because the agency failed to post the statute of limitations amendment for the public in time, the amendment giving childhood sexual abuse victims more time to file a civil lawsuit is unable to be passed for at least two more years.

Now, state House lawmakers are working on passing an emergency constitutional amendment that would only need an announcement thirty days before the primary election.

Meaning, Pa. voters could see the emergency amendment on May 18.