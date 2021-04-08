Pa. leaders honor lives lost on Holocaust Remembrance Day

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thursday, April 8, is Holocaust Remembrance Day when the United States honors the six million Jews and others killed by the Nazis during World War II.

The annual Pennsylvania Civic Commemoration Ceremony of the Holocaust was held virtually again this year.

The event included Holocaust survivors, clergy from across the state and lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including Governor Tom Wolf.

“We must remember that this immense, evil event was the act of entirely ordinary people and we must commit ourselves to the fight to end discrimination, hatred and violence in our communities,” Wolf said.

The Pa. Jewish Coalition says it’s critical to teach the community about the Holocaust so that it never happens again.