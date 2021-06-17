Pa. L&I Department investment to help attain degrees and in-demand jobs

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An $8.2 million invested has been awarded to help Pennsylvanians with partially completed degrees or credentials to attain the education they need to get better paying and in-demand jobs.

According to the press release, the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) awarded four Near Completer Demonstration Project grants to assist 1,000 job seeks who were displaced from their position due to the pandemic.

The projects will operate for 24 months beginning July 1 and will further expand the education of the participants to connect them with high-priority occupations that pay $15 per hour or more.

“Now more than ever, it’s imperative to take the skills and knowledge people have obtained through partially completed degrees and put them to good use in high-demand, but better paying jobs,” Gov. Tom Wolf said.

Local Workforce Development Boards that received grants include Leigh Valley Workforce Development Board, Philadelphia Workforce Development Board, South Central Workforce Development Board and Three Rivers Workforce Development Board.