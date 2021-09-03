Pa. officials address ongoing opioid crisis even after emergency declaration ended

This Week in Pennsylvania

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Opioids are still very much a problem in Pennsylvania but there is no longer a declared disaster.

The Pa. legislature allowed Governor Wolf’s emergency declaration to end on August 25 after three years despite the fact that overdose deaths surged during the pandemic to over 5,000 deaths.

So has losing its official designation as an emergency changed anything in the state’s fight against opioids?

“We’re still meeting weekly as a group of 16 state agencies to talk specifically about the addiction crisis in Pennsylvania and what each of our agencies can contribute to that cause,” Pa. Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs Secretary Jennifer Smith said. “So disaster declaration or not it doesn’t change our resolve to continue addressing it.”

September is also Addiction Recovery Month. The department has a list of events on its website.

This year’s theme is “Recovery is for Everyone: Every Person, Every Family, Every Community,” and will have events across the state, including York, Lancaster and Harrisburg.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Additional Resources

Overdose-Free PA: Be Informed

 

Commonwealth Prevention Alliance’s Stop Opiate Abuse Campaign

 

Opioid Abuse Resource Center of the Pennsylvania Medical Society

 

South Central PA Opioid Awareness Coalition

 

Drug Take-Back Locations

 

Partnership For Drug-Free Kids

 

Drug Addiction: MayoClinic.org

DauphinCountyHOPE.org

Don't Miss