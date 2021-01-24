Pa. Rep. Perry accused of playing pivotal role in Trump’s plot to oust attorney general

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The New York Times is reporting that Midstate Congressman Scott Perry played a key role in a plan to remove the acting attorney general, who believed there was no evidence of massive election fraud, with someone else who was sympathetic to, then President Trump’s campaign, to overturn the results of the election.

The report says Perry introduced Jeffery Clark, the acting head of the Civil Division, to Trump.

They devised a plan to remove the acting attorney general.

The plan fell apart when other deputies found out and threatened to quit.