Pa. Senate honors Senator Dave Arnold alongside his wife, daughter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate remembered Senator Dave Arnold (R-Lebanon County) on Wednesday.

The Lebanon County Republican died on Jan. 17 after a battle with brain cancer. Arnold’s widow and daughter were in the Senate chamber as colleagues paid tribute to the late state Senator.

“It was brief, but it was wonderful,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman said. “His wife Alicia and daughter Reece are here and we just want to thank you…for sharing Dave with us.”

Senator Arnold was 49 years old.