Pa. Senate passes Voting Rights Protection Act, Gov. Wolf promises to veto

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Senate passed a bill on Friday which looks to expand voting measures throughout the state.

The bill would add voter ID, a bureau of election audits, correction of errors for mail-in ballots, and many more to drive more secure elections.

“I want to thank the Senate for its quick action approving the most comprehensive election bill in the country. It is now up to Gov. Tom Wolf to fulfill the will of the people, who said they want a more secure voting process, as well as more access and a more modernized election process,” Sen. Seth Grove (R-York) said.

The bill now heads to Governor Wolf’s desk, where he has promised he will veto the bill.

You can read the bill in its entirety through the link here.

