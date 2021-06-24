Pa. State House passes bill to limit COVID-relate protocols

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The State House has passed a bill that would limit COVID-related health protocols.

Among other things, it bans colleges and universities that get state funding from requiring students to provide proof of vaccination.

A similar policy would apply to school districts, as well as county and local government agencies.

The secretary of health would also be prevented from restricting travel or ordering people to stay at home.

The bill now goes to the governor’s desk, where it is likely to be vetoed.