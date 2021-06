(WHTM) — A Midstate lawmaker may jump in to the Governor’s race.

Republican State Senator Scott Martin, who represents Lancaster County, announced he’s formed an exploratory committee for a potential run in 2022. Martin says he’ll spend the summer talking to people across the state, and then decide whether or not he wants to run.

There are several declared Republican candidates, with former Congressman Lou Barletta as the perceived GOP frontrunner.

No Democrats have joined the race yet.