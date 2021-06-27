Pa. Student-athletes will soon be allowed to profit off name, image, likeness

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — College athletes in Pennsylvania will soon be able to profit off their own image and likeness. It’s a provision in the new state budget.

This has been a controversy for decades. Schools make millions of dollars using images of athletes, but those athletes can’t make a dime.

“I always figured that if you can get paid for my likeness, I should be able to get paid for my likeness,” Brian Cobb said. “I think it’s long overdue. I think it’s fair.”

Cobb played football for Steelton High School and went on to play for Rutgers University.

“The full ride is great, but you get a lot of guys who get the full ride but they’re from lower-income families, so they really don’t have things. One guy couldn’t even get a suit to be on the Heisman show,” Cobb said.

Pa. Sen. Scott Martin (R – Lancaster County) says he too came from a relatively poor family. He was a scholarship athlete at Millersville University.

“I wasn’t allowed to have a job and so you think I went from playing football to wrestling to spring football and throughout that whole period of time I couldn’t even put gas hardly in my car,” Martin said.

That’s why he voted Friday to include a provision in the state budget to allow student-athletes to accept endorsements and monetize their celebrity status on personal time.

“Let’s say that Micah Parsons wanted to go have a football camp in Harrisburg on his own and he could do that and he could make money from having a football camp on his own,” Martin said.

Martin said since the NCAA isn’t changing course, it was time for Pennsylvania to act.

“There’s a couple dozen states that have already passed this into law starting July 1, so talk about being put at a competitive disadvantage when it comes to recruiting,” Martin said.

Under the plan, the student-athletes must use an outside agent to negotiate the terms of these agreements. Colleges and universities are not permitted to use the compensation as a basis for reducing or revoking the student’s athletic scholarships.

The provision will go into effect immediately when the governor signs the budget this week.