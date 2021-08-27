‘Devastated and angry’: PA Treasurer and veteran Stacy Garrity on Afghanistan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With all eyes on Afghanistan and the impending withdrawal deadline, the situation has become more urgent after the deadly attack on Thursday.

And local veterans and officials are watching with extra concern.

Pa. Treasurer Stacy Garrity served three tours in Iraq, in charge of overseeing a prison in the country. This gives her a unique perspective on what’s happening now in Afghanistan.

During the deadly attack on Thursday, 13 American service members and dozens of Afghan people were killed in a terrorist attack. Treasurer Garrity says she’s devastated for the troops killed and their families.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

She’s also angry at how the President has handled the withdrawl.

“I think this is worse than Saigon. It’s worse than Benghazi. I think it’s just a total abject failure of leadership,” Garrity said.

As for what’s next she thinks getting Americans and our allies out needs to be the main focus.

“Nobody expected us to stay in Afghanistan forever, but you don’t just cut and run on a 20-year commitment,” Garrity said. “We shouldn’t leave not one American behind, not one. We shouldn’t leave any of our Afghans that worked so hard with our military behind.”

A full interview with Treasurer Garrity, including how she’s distributing American Rescue Plan money, will air on This Week in Pennsylvania on Sunday, Aug. 29 at 10 a.m. on abc27.