Penn State Health, College of Medicine congratulates Beam, Braund on new roles

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Friday, Penn State Health and Penn State College of Medicine expressed their congratulations to Alison Beam, PSU alumni, and Dr. Wendy Braund, a College of Medicine graduate, on their new roles within the Wolf Administration.

Beam was nominated to serve as Secretary of the Pa. Department of Health, and Braund was nominated to serve as Interim Acting Physician General.

“Beam brings a wealth of public health experience to the DOH and we look forward to our continued work together as we stem the tide of the COVID-19 pandemic with the strategic distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine through agency partnership and coordination efforts,” the healthcare system said in a statement.

Beam currently serves as Governor Tom Wolf’s Deputy Chief of Staff and received the nomination following Dr. Rachel Levine’s appointment to Biden Administration earlier this week.

Prior to Wolf nominating Dr. Braund to be Interim Acting Physician General, Dr. Levine held the position.

Dr. Braund, a 2001 graduate and Penn State Alumni Association’s Alumni Fellow Award winner, currently serves as the director of COVID-19 response for the state health department.

“She is a national leader in public health practice, preventative medicine, and population health,” Penn State College of Medicine said.

Beam will assume her new role at the end of January.