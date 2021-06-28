Skip to content
Pennsylvania Politics
Pa. Student-athletes will soon be allowed to profit off name, image, likeness
Video
Pa. lawmakers pass $40 billion budget, save $7 billion
Video
Pa. House passes state budget
Pa.’s cocktails to-go are a no-go for now; awaits further discussion in Senate
Video
Kayden’s Law in memory of 7-year-old would reform Pennsylvania’s child custody statute
Video
More Pennsylvania Politics Headlines
Pa. Senate passes Voting Rights Protection Act, Gov. Wolf promises to veto
Cocktails to-go bill passes its second round in Pa. House without ready to drink spirits
Pa. bill to let parents hold back their kids on Gov. Wolf’s desk
Pa. State House passes bill to limit COVID-related protocols
With Wolf promising to veto voter ID bills, legislature pushes constitutional amendment
Rep. Lloyd Smucker proposes tax on electric cars
Pa. Senate passes bill to let local police use radar; House sponsor optimistic
Video
Pa. republican women in State House call for a package of bills to stop surge of violence
Video
Final days before Pa. state budget is due; We The People rally for funds
Video
Hardball politics: Pa. lawmakers try to block college funding until Senate passes sex-abuse bill
Video
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos