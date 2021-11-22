$1.2B of American Rescue Plan Act to provide Pennsylvanians better access to critical services

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Roughly $1.2 billion in American Rescue Plan Act federal funding will be used to support Medicaid’s home and community-based services (HCBS) system throughout the commonwealth. According to Governor Tom Wolf’s Monday announcement, the additional funds will provide more Pa. residents with better access to critical services in their communities.

The funding enhancement will be directed to Medicaid-funded essential care services for seniors, adults with intellectual and physical disabilities, adults with behavioral health needs, and children with chronic complex medical needs.

According to the press release, the focus for the funding plan will be on the following domains:

Increasing access to home and community-based services

Staff recruiting and retention

Providing necessary supplies to safely facilitate services

Additional trainings and learning opportunities through workforce support

Supporting families caring for their loved one

Improving functional capabilities of people with disabilities

Enhancing transitional supports

Home and community-based services capacity building

“More than 3 million Pennsylvanians are able to access essential physical and behavioral health care because of Medicaid, but beyond that, Medicaid makes it possible for individuals to live safely and supported in their communities among their families and peers,” Gov. Wolf said. “As Pennsylvania continues to rebuild from a difficult two years, this funding will be an invaluable investment in normalizing and advancing services and supports for Pennsylvanians.”

To view the full submitted plan, visit the Department of Human Services website by clicking here.