$1M grant to help address college food insecurity proposed by Gov. Wolf

HARRISBURG, Pa (WTAJ) — As part of Governor Tom Wolf’s 2022-2023 executive budget, he wants to combat the college hunger crisis, and on Tuesday he announced the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative.

The Wolf administration announced $1 million to help establish a program to support Hunger-Free Campus Initiative, which combats food insecurity at postsecondary institutions.

Wolf’s administration said an estimated 36% of students know someone who has dropped out of college due to food insecurity during the pandemic. Additionally, 52% of students who faced food or housing insecurity in 2020 did not apply for support because they did not know how or that they’d be eligible.

A big step that the community can take is just making sure people are aware that there are many students who do face food insecurity and need assistance meeting basic needs. With this grant, Pennsylvania will have increased resources for services such as food pantries and career closets.

At Penn State University every student with a valid Penn State ID may access The Lion’s Pantry services. Lion’s Pantry was created to address and mitigate student food insecurity on the University Park campus, providing food and other resources directly to students, according to their website.

Additionally, the Student Emergency Fund assists students with financial issues and connects students to resources around the university. By filling out their form, funds are intended to provide short-term financial assistance to students who are managing demanding academic requirements while struggling with debilitating financial circumstances of an unforeseen nature. Visit their website for more information.

Across the state, York College opened its “Spartan Food Pantry” in 2016 after an associated professor Kay McAdams and her class used project-based learning to address a food insecurity problem.

At Slippery Rock University Bob’s Cupboard (formally known as Bob’s Market) was started after being voted in by the Student Government Association at Slippery Rock to help bring readily available nonperishable food, water, and feminine products to students in need.

Over at the University of Pittsburgh, the “Pitt Pantry” is run by five volunteer students and is dedicated to ensuring that all students have regular access to a balanced and nutritious diet.

With such a strong foundation at a few of the higher education institutions across the state, the Hunger-Free Campus Initiative grant looks to grow programs and increase resources to help start new programs.