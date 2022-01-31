$225 million bill to support health care workforce a good first step

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Health care in Pennsylvania is getting more support after Governor Tom Wolf signed into law Wednesday a bill that sets aside $225 million to support workforce development. The money comes from the federal American Rescue Plan Act passed in March 2021 and focuses on two things: recruiting health care workers and keeping them in the field.

The health care workforce is struggling, after two years of the pandemic has exacerbated staffing shortages and difficult conditions. Many workers have left the industry entirely.

“They’re tired and they’re burnt out,” Geoffrey M. Roche, Harrisburg University population health professor, said. “We are at or close to crisis point.”

The new Pennsylvania law is an attempt to help the workforce rebound.

“t’s really geared toward recruitment and retention of frontline healthcare professionals,” Roche said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here

Roche also said this is an opportunity to recruit a more diverse and inclusive workforce.

“Where do we have an opportunity to build new pathways and new bridges to bring new professionals into our health care system that ultimately can look and in many ways, identify with those that they’re serving,” he said.

The bill provides $100 million for recruitment and retention in acute care and children’s hospitals, and another $110 million to hospitals in rural areas as well as behavioral health facilities.

“Critical access hospitals…they are core to the people,” Dr. Nancy Mimm, who leads Harrisburg University’s master’s program in nursing, said.

Dr. Mimm also highlighted another piece of the bill which adds $15 million to a state nurse loan forgiveness program.

“These students come out of their education with less debt which is incredible because that in itself is creating equity and creating a healthier workforce,” she said.

Both Mimm and Roche said the bill is a good start, but the health care industry will need ongoing support.

“It’s a step in the right direction and I hope to see it continued,” Mimm said.

“It’s got to be one step of many if we’re going to truly prepare for the future workforce needs,” Roche said.

The new law also creates a task force focused on the impact of the opioid epidemic on babies and other young children whose parents suffer from substance abuse disorders.