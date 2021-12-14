AG Shapiro suing Republicans who subpoenaed Pennsylvanians private information

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Republicans in the State Senate want to audit the 2020 election and they have subpoenaed private information of Pennsylvanians. Josh Shapiro, the attorney general, is suing to stop them.

The case lands in Commonwealth Court on Wednesday, Dec. 15. Those pushing the audit say it is necessary to repair the trust eroded by the last two presidential elections. AG Shapiro calls it a sham, unnecessary, and even dangerous.

“These legislators need to put the law, their oath of office, and the security of Pennsylvanians’ personal data before their bogus lie and their pandering out of weakness about the 2020 election,” AG Shapiro said.

AG Shapiro, who is running for Pa. governor, worries about the security of the private information that would be turned over to a third party for analysis.