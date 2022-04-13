HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A bill to prevent transgender girls from joining female sport teams has taken another step forward at the state capitol. The bill passed the House Tuesday.

The full Senate is now considering its version of the bill. The Senate Education Committee moved it forward on Monday, but it could face some obstacles at the governor’s desk.

“This legislation is aimed at protecting young female athletes,” Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill (R-York County) said.

Phillips-Hill is a sponsor of the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. The bill would stop students of the male sex, or transgender girls, from participating in women’s sports teams at school. The bill defines “male sex” by biology and genetics.

“We are seeking to preserve that spot on the roster for our girls,” Phillips-Hill said. “We are seeking to assure that they have that fair shot to get on the roster, to get on the medal podium.”

Opponents of the bill said biology can’t be the only factor.

“It doesn’t work out that these advantages are absolute,” Wendy Cheesman, board chair of the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

Cheeseman said this is about acceptance.

“Transgender girls and women are girls and women,” she said.

Cheesman said letting trans students be part of a community matching their gender identity can reduce the rate of mental health issues and suicide, which are higher among trans kids.

“Allowing trans students to be part of activities is life-saving,” she said.

Governor Wolf has already said he would veto this bill if it makes it to his desk, but Phillips-Hill said her constituents want this policy.

“[I] received a message from a very successful young female athlete who said, ‘I’m in college now but Senator, I will come home and testify if I can,'” Phillips-Hill said.

For the trans community, however, Cheesman says this is more than a political fight.

“These issues aren’t just political, they’re personal because it’s someone speaking about your right to exist,” Cheesman said.

A vote on the Senate version of the bill has not been scheduled yet. Phillips-Hill said the floor vote might wait until the Senate is back in session in May.