HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — With gas prices remaining high, Pennsylvania Senate President Pro Tempore and Pennsylvania governor candidate Jake Corman (R-Bellefonte) introduced a bill on Monday that would decrease Pennsylvania’s gas tax by 1/3 through the end of 2022.

Senate Bill 10, called the Consumer Gas Prices Relief Act, proposes replacing the lost gas tax revenue with a combination of federal funds and a bond issue “to ensure critical infrastructure projects are not delayed or deferred due to the gas tax cut,” according to a press release.

Between a federal gas tax holiday and the proposed bill, the release says, gas taxes paid by consumers could be almost cut in half through the end of the year.

The press release says that a bipartisan group of 15 other senators has signed on to the bill.

The average gas price in Harrisburg fell about 11 cents per gallon last week, but it remains $1.40 higher than it was a year ago at an average of $4.35 per gallon.