Brobson takes oath as state’s newest Supreme Court justice

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lower-court judge elected in November is the newest justice of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court. Republican Kevin Brobson was sworn in on Monday in the high court’s Harrisburg courtroom.

Brobson won a squeaker of an election against Democrat Maria McLaughlin, prevailing by nearly 25,000 votes out of almost 2.8 million cast. He replaces fellow Republican Thomas Saylor, who reached the mandatory judicial retirement age of 75 last year.

The court currently has five Democrats and two Republicans. Brobson is a Montoursville native who now lives in Dauphin County.