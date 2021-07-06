Carla Sands enters race for Pat Toomey’s Senate seat in 2022

(WHTM) — A Midstate woman is joining the 2022 Senate race.

Carla Sands is the newest Republican in the race. She grew up in Camp Hill and most recently spent four years as former President Trump’s ambassador to Denmark.

Her new campaign website says she worked tirelessly to elect Trump and supported his America-first agenda. Her slogan for the race is “Putting Pennsylvania First.”

Sands becomes the sixth declared candidate in the Republican primary. There are eight Democratic hopefuls so far. The winner will replace Pat Toomey, who is not running for reelection.