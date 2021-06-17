Charlie Gerow running for GOP spot for Pa. governor

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Conservative activist Charlie Gerow has officially announced his candidacy for Pa. governor at a firehouse in Cumberland County, where his son is a volunteer.

The 66-year-old will join Lou Barletta, Joe Gale, Jason Monn, Jason Richey, and Nche Zama in a highly contested Republican race to replace Gov. Tom Wolf (D), who will leave office in 2023 due to term limits.

“I’m running for Governor because I know we need a conservative who can win in the battle for our ideas, win in the media, who can beat Josh Shapiro on the debate stage, and who will carry our values in the Governor’s Office,” Gerow said.

Gerow runs a communications and marketing firm in Harrisburg, is the vice-chairman of the American Conservative Union and is a Pa. party committee member. He’s been on the road the past few months sparking public interest in the seat.

There are currently no Democrats declared in the governor’s race.