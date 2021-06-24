Cocktails to-go bill passes its second round in Pa. House without ready to drink spirits

Sugar House bartender Shelby Minnix creates a Lavender Lemonade cocktail in a to-go bottle, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Detroit. At least 33 states and the District of Columbia are temporarily allowing cocktails to-go during the pandemic, up from around three before the coronavirus struck. Dave Kwiatkowski, who owns the Sugar House was able to […]

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — House Bill 1154 has passed once again after a Senate amendment that would also allow ready-to-drink spirits to be sold was added and then removed.

The bill came out during the pandemic when Governor Wolf signed it in May of 2020. Originally, the bill needed businesses with proper liquor licenses to suffer an impact in sales to sell cocktails to-go. House Bill 1154 removes the requirement, therefore making cocktails to-go permanent.

“It was a proven success with both licensees and patrons responsibly enjoying this new product. Frankly, for our industry, it was one of the innovations of the year that it made us wonder why they couldn’t do this before. With the success it had, it made sense to allow our establishments to continue offering mixed drinks-to-go to consumers on a permanent basis,” Executive Director of the Pa. Licensed Beverage and Tavern Association said in a statement.

The bill passed by a vote of 170 to 31 and will head to the Senate for the second time.