Commonwealth Court to lift school mask mandate Dec. 4

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The controversial school mask mandate issued by Pennsylvania’s Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam will be voided Dec. 4, after a ruling by Commonwealth Court late Tuesday, Nov. 16, afternoon.

The court said the plaintiffs are likely to win on appeal to the Supreme Court and it would be wrong to allow the mask mandate to continue indefinitely.

Commonwealth Court ruled earlier this month that Beam’s mask mandate in August did not follow proper procedures. However, that triggered an automatic stay pending appeal to the Supreme Court.

Tuesday’s ruling will void Beam’s mandate effective Dec. 4 at which point it will be up to each of Pennsylvania’s 500 school districts to decide whether to mask students, faculty, and staff.

The supreme court is still scheduled to hear the case later in December.