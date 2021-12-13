Corman won’t seek another Senate term amid run for governor; third Republican senator joins GOP race

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The highest-ranking member of the Pennsylvania Senate says he’s not going seek another term in the chamber in order to focus on his candidacy for the governorship. Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman took himself out of the running Monday for another term representing a State College area district.

He had previously said that he would run for both the governor’s office and his Senate seat at the same time. The 57-year-old Corman is among a large cohort of Republicans seeking the gubernatorial nomination in the May 17 primary election. Corman was first elected in 1998. Second-term state Attorney General Josh Shapiro is the presumed Democratic nominee.

Over the weekend, Senator Scott Martin, Lancaster County, became the third Republican state senator to join the race for Pa. governor on Saturday, Dec. 11. According to abc27’s media partner Lancaster Online, Sen. Martin hopes “to rise above a crowded and well-funded Republican field by leaning on his reliability as a parent and small business owner and on his solid conservative legislative record.”