Criminal justice reform bill unanimously passes out of committee in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — It’s being called sweeping and comprehensive probation reform and it passed out of the Senate Judiciary Committee on Tuesday.

In a rarity at the State Capitol, it was unanimous and bi-partisan. The bill’s goal is to eliminate excessive incarceration and let non-violent offenders get on with their lives quicker. It would reward good behavior, like getting drug and alcohol treatment, and stop those on probation from being tossed back in jail for non-violent technical violations, like missing appointments.

“There are too many people in Pennsylvania who are constantly under supervision in the criminal justice system long after they’ve stopped being a danger to anyone,” State Senator Camera Bartolotta (R-Beaver, Greene, Washington) said.

“This is a marvelous moment for the institution and a wonderful moment for Pennsylvanians. I don’t even use the word bipartisanship, it’s Pennsylvanians. Complete and total victory for Pennsylvanians,” State Sen. Anthony Williams (D- Philadelphia, Delaware) said.

Another reform would allow probation meetings to be held remotely. The bill now goes to the full senate.