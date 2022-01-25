Cumberland County Commissioners oppose state’s election reform proposal

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Cumberland County Commissioners are unanimously opposed to the state’s proposed election reform.

In a statement, they call the legislation more unworkable. It proposes mandates without the funding to make the changes like curbside voting, requiring electronic poll books, and having early voting centers possible. Chairman Gary Eichelberger says these are several changes that are not realistic and could compromise the election process.

“And it’s certainly not opposed to reform. We just think this misses the mark completely at the county level,” Eichelberger said.

What counties say they want is the ability to process mail-in ballots ahead of election day. The legislation is scheduled to be voted on in the state house on Tuesday. We will have updates as soon as they are made available.