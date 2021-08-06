Debate on Critical Race Theory continues heading into school year

(WHTM) — As the new school year approaches, COVID isn’t the only thing on many parents’ minds.

There continues to be a big debate over what is called Critical Race Theory. It’s not a new concept and it focuses on the causes and symptoms of systematic racism.

Opponents believe it’s divisive, pitting students of different races against each other, leading some to be blamed. The state’s education secretary said it is a non-issue.

“Critical race theory is not part of or taught through any state-required curriculum K-12 in Pennsylvania schools. That being said, it’s very much, in terms of commitments to belonging, equity and civic outcomes with education, those are commitments that are embedded in the mission and the values of the department of education, and it’s something that we stand by. But I’ll repeat– it’s not something that’s part of or taught in any state-required curriculum in Pennsylvania schools,” Noe Ortega, Pa. secretary of education, said.

