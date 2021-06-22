Debate on election reform continues but one effort has support from both sides

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Debate on Republican-backed election reform continued in the State Capitol today and got heated. However, another effort has support from lawmakers on both sides — a bill to open Pennsylvania’s primaries.

There are more than a million unaffiliated voters in PA who can’t vote in primaries because they don’t declare themselves either Republican or Democrat. Non-partisan is the fastest-growing voter segment in the nation.

“All of those people should participate and if they’re participating in the process, it will be fairer, more even process with much less bias,” Chris Quinn (R), bill’s sponsor, said.

“Guess what? Each and every one of those 1.2 million unaffiliated voters, they pay for it, too. Yet, they cannot vote,” Jared Solomon (D), Philadelphia, said.

Pennsylvania is one of just nine states that does not have some form of open primary.