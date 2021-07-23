Dr. Valerie Arkoosh, one of nine Democrats running for U.S. Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — There are lots of candidates for the U.S. Senate, and nine of them are on the democratic side. One is Dr. Valerlie Arkoosh, who chairs the Montgomery County Commissioners.

She calls the economy, broadband access and global warming among her top priorities. She also agrees with President Biden that infrastructure spending is not just about roads and bridges, but about human capital.

“When we talk to teachers when we talk to workers in long-term care facilities. those folks are crucial to getting our economy back on its feet and we need to make sure they are part of the solution here and they all need additional investment,” Arkoosh said.

You can see the full interview with Arkoosh and with Republican Senate Candidate Carla Sands on This Week in Pennsylvania on Sunday, July 25, at 10:00 a.m.