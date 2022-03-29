HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A state lawmaker wants to make sure access to contraceptives remains easy and not just for birth control purposes.

Democratic State Rep. Leanne Krueger says her bill would require health insurers to cover the cost of contraceptives just like any other prescribed drug. She says the common birth control ill is also a treatment for endometriosis which affects 10% of all women including Krueger herself.

“That medicine worked for me, and many people are in the same situation, we need to protect their access to their medicine too,” Kreuger said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

Two years ago, the U.S. Supreme Court struck down mandatory coverage of birth control under the affordable care act because of religious reasons.