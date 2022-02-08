Eric Epstein announces run for State Representative of 105th House District

(WHTM) — Harrisburg-native Eric Epstein announced on Tuesday, Feb. 8, his campaign for State Representative in the 105th House District.

“As State Representative, I will use my extensive skill sets developed as a public interest advocate and government watchdog for the last 35 years and as a Central Dauphin School Board member to continue to fight for your family and ensure you finally get the representation you need and deserve in Harrisburg.” Epstein said during his announcement.

The legislative district now encompasses all of Susquehanna Township, parts of Lower Paxton Township, and all of Penbrook Borough.

