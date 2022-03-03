(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — One local neurosurgeon is now looking to become a state representative.
James Salmon announced that he is running for state representative in the 3rd District. The newly-formed district includes Fairview and Millcreek Township.
The 90-year old Republican said he opposes career politicians and will stand up for the community.
“My thought is that I will unlikely end up in Harrisburg. If I can bring in some new ideas into the campaign, get some attention in this very, very important job, then I will feel that I have done what I want to do,” said James Salmon, MD, Candidate for 3rd District.
Salmon also wants to protect the environment by closely monitoring electric vehicles.