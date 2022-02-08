‘Fantasy Island’ is how GOP leaders describe Governor Wolf’s final budget proposal

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf delivered is eighth and final budget address on Tuesday, Feb. 8, calling for spending increases and a minimum wage hike. But, like his previous seven speeches, it was given a big thumbs down by Republicans in the legislature.

“At long last our fiscal house is in order,” Gov. Wolf said.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Pennsylvania has money the governor wants to spend, including a good amount more on education for pre-k up through college in order to fix inherent inequities in school funding.

“Let’s not waste this opportunity, let’s not force out successors in public office, not to mention our kids and grandkids, pay the price for our failure to act,” Gov. Wolf said.

Wolf’s proposal would spend $43 billion, which is a six billion dollars or whopping 16% increase. Republican leaders scoffed in response and even referenced television shows in their remarks following the address.

“It was called ‘Fantasy Island’ and in a lot of ways Harrisburg has become Fantasy Island with this budget proposal,” said Senator Jake Corman (R), president pro tempore.

“Senator Corman used ‘Fantasy Island,’ I’m using Wimpy in ‘Popeye.’ I will gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today,” said Senator Kim Ward (R), majority leader.

Gov. Wolf is going big before he is going home and Republicans argue his successor will have to raise taxes to pay for it. “There is zero concern in this budget for the financial footing of this commonwealth’s future,” said State Representative Stan Saylor (R), appropriations chairman.

Democrats argue there is plenty of money, plenty of need, and unnecessary Republican hand wringing.

“These are the same folks who argue that in the best of financial times that we can’t invest in schools and in worst financial times we can’t invest in schools they can’t both be right,” said State Representative Matt Bradford (D), appropriations chairman.

“We have an opportunity and historic opportunity to build things for the Commonwealth. Three years ago, ‘Oh we can’t afford it, that would be nice, we can’t afford it.’ Well, now we can afford it,” said Senator Tim Kearny (D), vice chair of appropriations committee.

There is that old saying, “The governor proposes and the legislature disposes,” and Gov. Wolf knows that from first hand experience and, therefore, made a final plea for bipartisanship.

“This is the last opportunity for this group, for us to convince Pennsylvanians that we can work together, to do important things for the people we were sent here to serve,” Gov. Wolf said.

The budget process begins in earnest next week as appropriations hearings get underway.