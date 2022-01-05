First Pa. GOP Gubernatorial debate held at Dickinson College

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — It was the first debate for Republicans running for governor at a crowded stage at Dickinson College.

There were many questions that were asked during the debate and candidates shared what policies they would put in place, as the race for governor continues.

13 GOP candidates grabbed the attention of many in the auditorium at Dickinson college.

The candidates had one minute to explain what they would do in certain situations and what would be different from the current administration. Three moderators brought many questions about topics like economic competitiveness, employment, energy, education, and governing.

“We have to fundamentally remember people’s constitutional rights, and give them liberty and give them the opportunity to peruse their happiness even during the pandemic,” Jason Richey said.

Throughout these questions, stands one major hot topic, policies when it comes to the COVID pandemic.

“But allowing people to be adults, allowing them to make these decisions and choose for themselves rather if they want to go into a business or not go into a business,” Jason Monn said.

Many of these candidates are business owners and shared the challenges and struggles of shutting down for a long period of time and how hard it was to tell their workers that they could not come back.

“I had to tell my 85 employees that they had to go home and I did not know what the future of DWD mechanical was at that time, it was me and 10,000 other businesses across Pennsylvania,” Dave White said.

“My employees come to me in tears saying what are we going to do I don’t have any money went through all of our savings, what are we supposed to do I can’t find another job I said you know what don’t worry about it, I said we’re staying open,” Shawn Berger said.

Currently, 14 Republican candidates are running for Governor. Former Congressman Lou Barletta did not take part in Wednesday’s debate.