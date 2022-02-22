HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court is expected to come up with a congressional map sometime this week, but a new federal lawsuit is trying to stop it from happening.

The federal lawsuit is being brought by several people including two Republicans running for congress. One thing they are trying to do is change the way Pennsylvania elects members of the U.S. House.

Drawing congressional maps is the job of the general assembly, but after Governor Wolf vetoed the map Republicans passed it’s now on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to choose a map.

The lawsuit contends it shouldn’t go to the Supreme Court and that for this year only, there should be 17 open elections for Congress, meaning districts wouldn’t matter.

“Think of it as your US senator. Right. US senators are elected by the entire state of Pennsylvania. 17 congressional districts will be elected by the entire state of Pennsylvania,” said state Rep. Seth Grove (R-York).

That’s based off a 1941 law that says if legislatures can’t decide on a map, there should be at-large elections.

“Problem is there’s a 1967 law that follows that essentially says that Congresspeople can only be elected by their districts. So there’s tension between the two laws,” John Jones, Former Federal Judge, and Dickinson College president said.

It’s something that would have to be decided by judge Matthew Brann of the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

“I think there is a very valid legal argument to the lawsuit. There is specific federal law, which Congress has updated that in the past and they have not eliminated that language,” Grove said.

Brann was a colleague of Jones.

Jones says what the lawyers really want is “Judge Brann to actually draw the congressional districts alleging that the district as currently drawn violate various provisions of the federal and the state constitution.”

Jones says that’s a reach.

“In effect, they’re saying ‘we trust the federal courts to draw these districts more than we trust the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.’ The thinking, obviously, is that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court was political in the way that it did it before, that there is a Democratic majority,” Jones said.

Brann, a Republican appointed by President Obama, notably struck down the lawsuit from former president trump against then secretary of state Kathy Boockvar in 2020.

“Judge Brann is a straight shooter and he’ll call this well,” Jones said. “I’m quite sure he doesn’t rule like I didn’t rule and like the federal judiciary generally doesn’t rule as according to any political bias or affiliation.”

In 2018, the U.S. Supreme court allowed the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to redraw congressional district lines as a result of a lawsuit.