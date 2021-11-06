Former Republican Delaware County councilman announces campaign for Pa. governor

DELAWARE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Another Republican candidate has joined the race for Pennsylvania governor. Dave White (R – Delaware County), a former Delaware County Councilman, announced his campaign in Ridley Township on Saturday, Nov. 6.

“Today, we make history. Today is the day we launch our campaign, TOGETHER, to put this Commonwealth back on the right track… the day when the working men and women, parents, seniors, veterans, teachers, doctors, farmers…. the blue-collar workers and the white-collar workers, this is the day we all stand up and demand results,” Ridley said.

According to the press release, Ridley’s campaign will focus on less crime, safer streets, more funding for police, “fewer kids trapped in failing schools,” and more.

