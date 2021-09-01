GOP lawmakers go to court to challenge mail-in voting law

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Fourteen Republican state lawmakers are the plaintiffs in a new lawsuit challenging Pennsylvania’s mail-in voting law, asking for it to be thrown out.

The legal challenge was filed just before midnight Tuesday in the state Commonwealth Court. It is the latest attempt by Republicans to invalidate the 2019 law that Republican lawmakers almost unanimously supported.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, says the lawsuit is “not only the height of hypocrisy, but it also has real consequences and damages public trust in our elections.” Republicans soured on mail-in voting last year after then-President Donald Trump began baselessly attacking it as rife with fraud.