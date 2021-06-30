Gov. Wolf and Pennsylvania State Police announce extension for license to carry firearm permits

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Tom Wolf has granted an additional two-week extension for a license to carry firearms permits. The permits were set to end on March 19, 2020, but will now end on July 15, 2021, according to the Pennsylvania State Police announcement.

The extension was necessary due to the prior closures of some county courthouses and sheriff’s offices, plus previous COVID-19 mitigation efforts. License holders with expired permits should contact their issuing authority for renewal.