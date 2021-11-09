Gov. Wolf announces $36 million for community revitalization projects

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf announced on Tuesday the state has approved almost $36 million to assist with 220 community revitalization projects across the state.

Funding for the projects is coming from the Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) to support nonprofits, businesses and resident projects in distressed or low-income areas.

“Communities from every corner of Pennsylvania will benefit from this funding – the result of public-private partnerships and cooperation,” Gov. Wolf said. “We are pleased to continue supporting NAP applicants who are committed to advancing and improving communities by making thoughtful plans to address the issues impacting their neighborhoods. These projects make the state stronger as a whole and keep it the best place to live, work, and play.”

The program also helps communities faced with challenges related to COVID-19 and social justice. Wolf says a special emphasis was given to projects aimed at addressing issues related to the pandemic and its aftermath, social justice and support for policy-changing movements and improving lives of marginalized communities.

The program has five main components: Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP), Special Program Priorities (SPP), Neighborhood Partnership Program (NPP), CFP and the Enterprise Zone Program (EZP).

In the Midstate, approved funding will support:

Brethren Housing Association – Harrisburg, Dauphin County (NAP $16,500)

Paladin Development – Harrisburg, Dauphin County (NAP $110,000)

Crispus Attucks – York, York County (NAP $17,875)

Pa. Immigration Resource Center – Hanover, York County and Carlisle, Cumberland County (NAP $8,250)

Y Community Development Corp. – York, York County (NPP $187,500)

Crispus Attucks Association – York, York County (NPP $225,000)

YWCA of York – York, York County (SPP $30,000)

Spanish American Multicultural Resource Center – York, York County (SPP $22,500)

Dauphin County Library System – Harrisburg, Dauphin County (SPP $56,400)

New Hope Ministries – Berwick Township, Adams County (SPP $300,000)

Salvation Army Harrisburg Capital City Region – Harrisburg, Dauphin County (SPP $198,750)

YMCA of York and York County – York, York County and Lancaster, Lancaster County (SPP $37,500)

Harrisburg Area YMCA – Harrisburg, Dauphin County (SPP $33,750)

Christian Recovery Aftercare Ministry, Inc. – Harrisburg, Dauphin County (SPP $26,250)

Clayton Modular Homes Manufacturing, Inc. – Granville Township, Mifflin County (EZP $196,452)

York County Food Bank – York County (CFP $12,100)

Central Pa. Food Bank – Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York Counties (CFP $2,483,661)

New Hope Ministries – Dillsburg, Dover and Hanover, York County; Hampden Township and Lemoyne, Cumberland County; Berwick Township, Adams County (CFP $83,600)

New approvals raise the total amount of tax credits provided to almost $174 million in NAP funding to support over 1,000 in Pa.

“NAP funding can support improved community health, property renovations, address food security and blight, and so much more in neighborhoods throughout the commonwealth,” Dept. of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin said. “This program is incredibly valuable in encouraging public-private partnerships that lead to community improvements and a better quality of life for Pennsylvanians.”