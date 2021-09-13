Gov. Wolf announces new acting secretary of Dept. of Corrections; Wetzel enters private sector

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gov. Tom Wolf announced on Monday, Sept. 13, who he intends to name as acting secretary of the Department of Corrections (DOC). George Little will replace outgoing secretary John Wetzel, who will be entering the private sector.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

“George Little has extensive leadership experience in the public sector, with a focus on public safety, including five years in leadership positions at the Department of Corrections,” Wolf said.

According to the press release, Little currently serves as the executive deputy secretary of Community Corrections and Reentry at the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections. Little has been in this position since Sept. 2017. Prior, he was DOC’s director of Community Corrections since 2016.

“The Department of Corrections continues to evolve and modernize rehabilitation and education efforts to reduce recidivism while implementing appropriate strategies to enhance public safety. George Little understands this deeply and will serve this position well,” Wolf said.

Wetzel, who has served as secretary since 2011, will depart on Oct. 1.

“Under John Wetzel’s leadership, the Department of Corrections experienced the first reduction in the inmate population in decades – a testament to his commitment to rehabilitation and positive re-entry initiatives,” Wolf said.

Little will assume the role of acting secretary on Oct. 2.