Gov. Wolf in support of cocktails to-go bill

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf is urging the State Senate to keep cocktails to-go in place.

The State House has already passed the bill that makes the temporary rule permanent. Wolf allowed bars, hotels, and restaurants to sell cocktails to-go to cover the losses due to the pandemic.

Wolf says the rule will end when his emergency declaration is terminated and will sign the bill into law if it reaches his desk. on Tuesday a State Senate Committee added an amendment to allow the sale of ready-to-drink cocktails at grocery and convenience stores.