Gov. Wolf joins President Biden in Lehigh County; responds to new plan

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Governor Wolf joined President Joe Biden at the Mack Trucks manufacturing facility in Macungie, Lehigh County.

At the visit, President Biden toured the facilities to connect with workers and push the new “buy American” efforts, as well as advocating for government investments and clean energy to strengthen U.S. manufacturing.

Governor Wolf says the plan also increases U.S. content in products the federal government buys and supports domestic production.

“The president’s plan, which reflects my priorities to build and strengthen our economic with a diverse workforce, will support manufacturers of all sizes, including small and historically disadvantaged businesses; repair and strengthen domestic supply chains; and close loopholes to ensure that more products bought with taxpayer dollars are truly American made,” Wolf said.

The governor also mentioned the administration’s promise to keep Pa. manufacturers and investing and supporting their workers.

“Pennsylvania is home to a diverse manufacturing sector that provide quality, good-paying, family-sustaining jobs in every region of our commonwealth and I’m honored that President Biden came home to Pennsylvania to make this announcement and highlight one of the many manufacturers that are making important products here. My administration is committed to supporting the president’s plan,” Wolf said.